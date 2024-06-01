FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $675,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

EFA traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.18. 19,932,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,640,629. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $81.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.