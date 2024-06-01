FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $309,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,829,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,958,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,245,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,804,000.

NYSEARCA:VTES traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.51. The stock had a trading volume of 71,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,618. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.61. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $101.62.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

