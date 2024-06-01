FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC lifted their price objective on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.00. 5,102,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $244.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

