FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,271 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGF. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $832,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 175,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,931. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $15.38.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

