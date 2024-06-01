FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,215 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,660,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,831. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

