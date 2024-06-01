FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 666 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.02. 4,782,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $79.36. The company has a market cap of $241.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.24.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

