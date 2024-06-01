First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.18

Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.18 and traded as low as $12.10. First Bank shares last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 19,235 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Bank from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

First Bank Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.92.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 766.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in First Bank by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the first quarter worth $283,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

