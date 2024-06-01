First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BUSE. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Get First Busey alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BUSE

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of First Busey

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $54,763.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,517.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,348 shares of company stock valued at $47,993 and sold 6,900 shares valued at $158,999. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in First Busey by 742.9% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,320,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,596 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth about $11,053,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 565.7% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 341,692 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 22.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,159,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,895,000 after acquiring an additional 212,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,359,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,686,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $22.61. 309,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,063. First Busey has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $110.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.06 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 18.08%. Analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.