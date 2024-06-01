First Financial Bancorp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

First Financial Bancorp. has a payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.04.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,113.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

