First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Update

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,443,900 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the April 30th total of 3,121,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FQVLF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $29.79.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.34 million. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

