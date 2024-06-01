First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Up 25.5% in May

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000.

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.72. 118,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,494. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

