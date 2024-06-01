First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 188,736 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 133,366 shares.The stock last traded at $60.94 and had previously closed at $61.21.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTLS. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.