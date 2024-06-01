First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,069 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.2% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Condor Capital Management owned 0.28% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $11,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 66,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 41,945 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 253,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,958,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 109,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 177,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 246,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,902. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

