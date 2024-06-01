FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Raised to $46.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.20.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

