Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

