FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (LKOR) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on June 7th

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (BATS:LKOR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1669 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of LKOR traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $42.56. 230,523 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.01.
