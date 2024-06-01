FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (LKOR) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on June 7th

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (BATS:LKOR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1669 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LKOR traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $42.56. 230,523 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.01.

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (LKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment grade corporate bonds with at least 10 years to maturity selected and weighted by fundamental factors.

