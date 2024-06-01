Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST) Trading Down 0.4%

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 53,692 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 35,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the hard-rock exploration and acquisition of lithium properties in Canada. Its lithium properties cover approximately 43,000 acres in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and hosts a Lac Simard South property in a lithium camp situated on approximately 11,400 acres in Quebec.

