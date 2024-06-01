Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL) Insider Purchases £10,025.01 in Stock

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Ambler acquired 11,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £10,025.01 ($12,803.33).

Christopher Ambler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Christopher Ambler bought 11,129 shares of Foresight Solar stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £10,016.10 ($12,791.95).

Foresight Solar Stock Performance

LON FSFL opened at GBX 87.70 ($1.12) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £503.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,385.00 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.69. Foresight Solar has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.40 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.38). The company has a quick ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Foresight Solar

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

