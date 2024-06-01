Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $70.85

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $70.85 and traded as high as $80.00. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 614 shares trading hands.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.91. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Formula Systems (1985) worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

