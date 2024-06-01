Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Short Interest Update

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

Shares of FBIOP opened at $15.87 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38.

Fortress Biotech Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1953 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.77%.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

