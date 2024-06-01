Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Shares Up 4.2%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$8.91. Approximately 128,739 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 43,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on Frontera Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Frontera Energy Stock Up 4.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$752.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.76.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of C$262.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.7414141 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Frontera Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

