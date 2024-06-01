FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.28.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.23. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 175,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

