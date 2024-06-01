FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (XIMR) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on June 4th

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XIMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March Stock Performance
Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,667. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $31.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93.
About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March
