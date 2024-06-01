FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (XIMR) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on June 4th

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XIMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,667. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $31.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF - March alerts:

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (XIMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a buffer against the first 10% of losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of SPY FLEX options and US Treasurys.

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.