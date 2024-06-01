Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Up 6.9 %

Fusion Fuel Green stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,051. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Fusion Fuel Green in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

