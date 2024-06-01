FY2024 EPS Estimates for Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA) Reduced by Leede Jones Gab

Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leede Jones Gab cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Premier Health of America in a report issued on Monday, May 27th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Premier Health of America’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Premier Health of America’s FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Premier Health of America from C$0.95 to C$0.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th.

Premier Health of America Stock Performance

CVE PHA opened at C$0.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.45. Premier Health of America has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.04). Premier Health of America had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of C$46.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.50 million.

About Premier Health of America

Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.

