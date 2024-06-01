FY2025 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Cut by Analyst

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AQN. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

AQN stock opened at $6.31 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently -87.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,975.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

