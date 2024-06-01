GateToken Market Capitalization Achieves $761.10 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 1st. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $8.16 or 0.00012070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $761.10 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011410 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001312 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,648.62 or 1.00034068 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00115355 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004044 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 73.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000497 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About GateToken

GT is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,242,013 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,216,603.34432223 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.20256509 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $5,415,736.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

