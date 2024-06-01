GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

GCM Grosvenor has a payout ratio of 52.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GCM Grosvenor to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.7%.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GCM Grosvenor ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.23 million. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GCMG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

