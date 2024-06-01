GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.
In related news, Director John Randall Waterfield purchased 99,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $35,683.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 454,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,483.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 235,612 shares of company stock valued at $83,661. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
