GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

GEE Group stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.

Get GEE Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at GEE Group

In related news, Director John Randall Waterfield purchased 99,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $35,683.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 454,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,483.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 235,612 shares of company stock valued at $83,661. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

GEE Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group makes up about 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned approximately 5.23% of GEE Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.