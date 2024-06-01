Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GNRC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.05.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $147.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. Generac has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,161. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $916,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Generac by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,634,000 after buying an additional 56,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Generac by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

