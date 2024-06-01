Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.600-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Genesco also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.60-1.00 EPS.

Shares of Genesco stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $28.50. 719,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.66 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Genesco will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

