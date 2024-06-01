Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 104,266.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2,571,950.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 51,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 51,439 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $144.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.66 and a 200-day moving average of $145.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $170.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.10.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

