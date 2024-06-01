Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Acquired by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 687,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 102,227 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Geron were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Geron by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 130,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 14.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 347,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 43,586 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 922.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 831,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 750,001 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Geron by 107.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 811,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in Geron by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 29,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Geron stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,703,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,487,905. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.55. Geron Co. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

GERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

