Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $94.75

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $94.75 and last traded at $94.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.75.
Glanbia Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.67.
Glanbia Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $1.1332 dividend. This is an increase from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
Glanbia Company Profile
Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.
