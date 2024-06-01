Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NYSE CO opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Global Cord Blood has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.16.

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

