Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Holdings Decreased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,642 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 37,501 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,127,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 251,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Globus Medical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,759,983 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,789,000 after buying an additional 96,713 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $550,574.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,890 shares of company stock worth $5,940,387 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Price Performance

GMED traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $67.11. The company had a trading volume of 977,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,402. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.48. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $67.52.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

