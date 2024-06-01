GM Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,623,044,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,308,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,162,000 after buying an additional 2,677,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,780,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,668,000 after buying an additional 1,729,132 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,314,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,160,000 after buying an additional 1,549,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $54,894,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.2 %

WFC stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.92. 25,386,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,286,395. The company has a market capitalization of $208.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

