GM Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,180 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

GM Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 63,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.14. 21,754,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,738. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on MMM

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.