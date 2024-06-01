GM Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

GM Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,339,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,970,000 after buying an additional 145,395 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $21,661,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,600,000 after buying an additional 36,798 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth $15,272,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,880,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.85. 13,437,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,068,342. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $54.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

