GM Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GM Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $350.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,431. The firm has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.41. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $357.59.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

