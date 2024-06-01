GM Advisory Group LLC Sells 200 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

GM Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,747,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,961,001,000 after buying an additional 1,450,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,175,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,085,000 after acquiring an additional 914,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,936,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,822,000 after buying an additional 491,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $3,229,888,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,664,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,604. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $284.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.83 and a 200-day moving average of $163.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

