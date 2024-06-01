Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,479 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Gogo worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gogo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Gogo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo by 18.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 28,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $260,578.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,740,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,717,509.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gogo Trading Up 2.6 %

Gogo stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.59. 589,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,253. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Gogo had a return on equity of 229.65% and a net margin of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $104.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Gogo Profile

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

Further Reading

