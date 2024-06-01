Gold Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,641.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,541.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,475.37. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

