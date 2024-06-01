Gold Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,020 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.3% of Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 719,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,202,000 after purchasing an additional 69,447 shares during the period. Blackhill Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. now owns 148,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $821.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $769.79 and its 200-day moving average is $699.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $422.06 and a 12-month high of $826.21.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.