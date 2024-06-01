Gold Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. Fortis makes up about 1.4% of Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 109,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 10,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortis by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Fortis by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of FTS opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.96. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

