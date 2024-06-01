Gold Investment Management Ltd. Invests $681,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,453,039,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,615,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,673 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Welltower by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Welltower by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,072,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,688,000 after acquiring an additional 639,355 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Welltower by 1,412.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,062,000 after acquiring an additional 555,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.07.

WELL traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,068,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,797. The stock has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.89. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.83 and a 52 week high of $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

