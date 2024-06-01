Gold Investment Management Ltd. Invests $7.44 Million in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 94,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,444,000. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up approximately 3.2% of Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $79.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

