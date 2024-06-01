Gold Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 142 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after acquiring an additional 507,500 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,465.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 388,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,546,000 after acquiring an additional 386,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5,040.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 349,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,774,000 after acquiring an additional 342,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,532,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,326. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.64. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.