Gold Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 278 Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 1.5 %

Thomson Reuters stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.11. 464,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.68. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $176.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.