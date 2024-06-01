Gold Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,572 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,572 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 222.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in Visa by 28.0% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 5,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 226,901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 33.8% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,386 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after buying an additional 22,066 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,909,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,565,401. The stock has a market cap of $498.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

